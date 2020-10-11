Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting this Sunday afternoon the Dolphins vs Broncos game will now be played on Week 11, which was the Dolphins scheduled BYE week. The Dolphins will now take their BYE week next week (Week 6) following today’s game vs San Francisco. The Dolphins schedule now looks like this with the changes….

Here’s the plan, per sources, which is tied to Tennessee being able to play:

🏈Broncos-Patriots next Sunday.

🏈Week 8 (what was supposed to be Denver bye): Chargers at Broncos.

🏈Week 11 (scheduled Miami bye) Dolphins at Broncos.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020