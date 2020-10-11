Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting this Sunday afternoon the Dolphins vs Broncos game will now be played on Week 11, which was the Dolphins scheduled BYE week. The Dolphins will now take their BYE week next week (Week 6) following today’s game vs San Francisco. The Dolphins schedule now looks like this with the changes….

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 10: vs NY Jets

Week 11: @ Denver

Week 12: @ NY Jets

