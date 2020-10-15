Senior NFL reporter for ESPN Jeremy Fowler is reporting today that former Pittsburgh Steeler and NY Jets Running Back Le’Veon Bell is down to 3 teams he may sign with and the Miami Dolphins are one of the three teams on his list. Per the report Kansas City, Miami, and Buffalo are the 3 teams Bell is deciding between.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

While Kansas City and Buffalo are teams closer to competing for and winning a Super Bowl this season, Bell spends a lot of time in South Florid and that may be a factor in his decision. Also, Bell may have a larger role in Miami’s offense in 2020 which could play a factor in his decision.

If Miami does sign Bell one would think this would be the end of Jordan Howard in Miami as he was a healthy scratch last week vs San Francisco. The Dolphins can cut Howard and would have no dead money on the salary cap in 2021 and it would free up $5 million in salary cap space.

More on this story as it develops.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE