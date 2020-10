Rich Eisen and Tony Dungy both spoke about the Miami Dolphins decision to name Tua Tagovailoa the starting quarterback on Tuesday. Watch the two videos below to get their takes and opinion on the matter as they discuss Tua, playing a rookie quarterback, is this a smart decision, and the outlook for Tua in 2020 moving forward.

