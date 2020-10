Pat McAfee of ESPN and SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio gave his thoughts on the news of Ryan Fitzpatrick being benched and also his take on what Fitzpatrick said to the media on Wednesday. Hear what the former All-Pro NFL Punter had to say on the matter and what he thinks of the quarterback situation in Miami. McAfee also talks about how this move may affect the Miami Dolphins locker-room for the remainder of 2020.

