On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about a variety of hot topics surrounding the Dolphins at this time as they enter Week 8 and their upcoming game vs the LA Rams. Tom talks about some of the injuries some key Dolphins players have at this time and we will need to keep an eye on in the lead up to this Sunday’s contest. Tom also talks about the current Dolphins quarterback situation and yes the change from Fitzpatrick to Tua and goes over what Brian Flores said in his latest press conference regarding Tua and what he expects out of him this week. Also with the NFL trade deadline fast approaching Tom goes over some speculation on if Miami should make a move and if so which position should they be targeting to upgrade and try to enhance for the stretch run. All of this and much more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

