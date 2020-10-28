On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Steven talks about the big Xavien Howard news/rumor from Tuesday and why just because the Dolphins said they aren’t exploring trades for Xavien Howard doesn’t mean they still won’t trade him within the next week. Also, Steven talks about if the Dolphins should consider trading Ryan Fitzpatrick now that he is no longer the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. Steven jumps into more trade deadline talk and discusses the DolphinsTalk.com article from over the weekend on potential wide receiver options the Dolphins could look at via trade at the trade deadline. Plus, of course, there is some Tua talk as he prepares for the first start of his career. All of this and more on today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

