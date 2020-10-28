ESPN has been on a roll of late with its Tua coverage and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Mike Greenberg on the ESPN morning show “GET UP” spoke about how Tua has more pressure on him right now than Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert combined. Which is a ridiculous opinion to have in all honesty as Joe Burrow was the #1 overall pick of the NFL Draft and he will always have more pressure on him than Tua will. Greenberg’s stance that Tua is stepping on the field for a “winning team” (mind you the Dolphins haven’t been over .500 once all season) so he has more pressure is silly. Oh and the ESPN narrative that the Dolphins offensive line is “bad” is continued to be pushed on this show as well.

