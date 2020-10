Tim Tebow spoke about Tua Tagovailoa on ESPN Wednesday and spoke about being a left-handed quarterback in the NFL and the benefits and challenges that come with that. Tebow also talks about Tua’s first start this Sunday vs the Rams and what advice he would give Tua as he heads into the first start of his NFL career this week.

