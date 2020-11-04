Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael Fink to preview at the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins match up this coming Sunday. Will we have an answer for Kyler Murray? Who is going to carry the ball for the Dolphins? Are we asking too much of Tua to beat these guys without a respectable run game? What about DeAndre Hopkins? How might Miami’s coaches attack this team? We try to answer these questions and more. We close the show with our predictions.