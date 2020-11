It’s week 9 of the NFL season and we have the only Miami Dolphins Pre-Game Show you need to listen to every week…The DolphinsTalk.com COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF PREGAME SHOW! Tom Ernisse and Dante Collinelli preview the match-up between the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. They go over the injury report and talk about the key match-ups to keep an eye on Sunday during this contest. Start number two for Tua and what can we expect from the young quarterback in this match-up with Kyler Murray.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE