Stephen A Smith of ESPN talks about how the Dolphins don’t have to make the playoffs to have a successful season. He talks about how the Dolphins are ahead of schedule in their rebuild and why the move to Tua at quarterback was the correct move made by the organization. Max Kellerman talks about the Dolphins upcoming schedule and where this team is headed in 2020.

