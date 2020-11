On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys give their thoughts on the Dolphins impressive win over Arizona. Then, they talk about Tua vs Herbert and also if the team can win with so many key players out. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 15 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE