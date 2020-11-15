Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that sources are telling him that it is unlikely Miami Dolphins running Matt Breida will play Sunday vs the LA Chargers due to his hamstring injury. The Dolphins are also still without starting running back Myles Gaskin this week as well. It is expected that Jordan Howard, Salvon Ahmed, and DeAndre Washington will get the primary work at the running back position vs the Chargers on Sunday.

Dolphins’ RB Matt Breida, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source. Breida has a good chance to return next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

