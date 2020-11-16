A few days after the Miami Dolphins promoted wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the main roster they demoted him and placed him back on the practice squad on Monday evening. Callaway was one of only two players on Sunday not to see any game action (the other was back-up quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.) For those who have been listening to the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast, I have been reporting that sources close to the team have told me, Callaway is nowhere near ready to step on the field and isn’t in game shape nor does he have a full grasp of the playbook. I have been told he may be ready at the earliest after Thanksgiving, but that is the earliest. There is a chance he doesn’t step on the field at all for the Dolphins this year as well.

WR Antonio Callaway reverted to the #MiamiDolphins practice squad Monday. The same did not apply to DT Benito Jones and TE Chris Myarick, who were elevated as COVID-19 replacements on Friday and played against the Chargers. — Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) November 16, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

