Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink as we talk about Coach Flores and yesterday’s game. We discuss several players and just brag on them a little bit. We talk about the strategies the coaches seem to be relying on. Things are really looking up and we tell you why we don’t think this is a mirage. This team is good.
Dolphins Charge over the Chargers
Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink as we talk about Coach Flores and yesterday’s game. We discuss several players and just brag on them a little bit. We talk about the strategies the coaches seem to be relying on. Things are really looking up and we tell you why we don’t think this is a mirage. This team is good.