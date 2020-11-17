On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Tom talks about a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins as they come off their big victory over the LA Chargers. He talks about the big news from Monday regarding the Dolphins releasing running back Jordan Howard and what this means for the Dolphins running back situation moving forward. He also talks about the latest with Antonio Callaway being placed back on the practice squad and the Zach Seiler contract extension. Tom closes out the show talking about how the Miami Dolphins are now the darlings of the National Media and how every “analyst” and “expert” is picking the Dolphins to go far in the playoffs in this 2020 season. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

