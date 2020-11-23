The Miami Dolphins announced that they have placed starting offensive tackle Jesse Davis on the COVID-19 list and his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air at this time. The Dolphins also may be without starting offensive guard Solomon Kindley as well this week as he was forced to leave Sunday’s game with an injury as well. If Davis and Kindley cannot go this week you would expect to see Robert Hunt start at right take and either Adam Pankey or Michael Deiter start at right guard.

Dolphins place G/T Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So now they're without potentially two starting linemen going into a pretty important game against the Jets. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 23, 2020

More on this story as it develops.

