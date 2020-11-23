Aaron and Josh are back to look at the good, and the substantial amounts of the bad and the ugly from the Dolphins’ 20-13 loss at the Denver Broncos. They chat about the game, Brian Flores’ decision to bench Tua, and share some reasons for optimism in the wake of a disappointing performance. It’s another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

