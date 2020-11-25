Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to preview the NY Jets – Miami Dolphins game this coming Sunday. We open the show with a few thoughts about Thanksgiving. We briefly discuss the sad news about SB VII MVP Jake Scott’s passing. We weigh in on Tua’s struggles and whether or not Flores should have a quick hook on Sunday. We then preview the game and close with our predictions.

