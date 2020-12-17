Alex and Scott have a LOT to talk about in this episode. Even with prodigious editing, this one ends up at almost 90 minutes and it’s one of the better episodes, all on the heels of a loss to the Chiefs at Pro Player – Land Shark – SunLife – Joe Robbie Stadium. Alex and Scott are on their game with references back to Griese, Solomon, Marino, Favre, Shula, Briscoe and more. They spend most of the time really digging into this game, sharing observations, most of which have a point! What might Bowden become? Why does Gaily need to make scripting changes? What do these two really think of Tua? Scott gushes a little bit too much about a former cowboy and why does he like Christian Wilkins so much? Alex takes his sarcasm to new heights (hint, Gase) and bring in the strange tale of Manish Mehta. Do you believe in moral victories? One host does, the other does not. Sort of. This was a fun one to record, even more so given that it was a Monday after a loss. Draft and Playoff looks are mandatory.

