The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots had one trend going into Sunday’s game, that was that they were both going into this game with a whole bunch of injuries. On New England’s side, WR Julian Edelman was unable to play once again. Edelman has not suited up since week 7. No WR Donte Moncrief and RB Damien Harris. Let’s not forget all of the opt-outs for the Patriots for this past season. So from the beginning, New England was going to be tested based on its depth. Miami was in about as bad of a position, with Tua Tagovailoa missing most of his pass-catchers. Those included WR Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant and TE Mike Gesicki. Let’s not forget that Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out, Preston Williams still on Injured Reserve. Miami was also missing guard Ereck Flowers, and they lost guard Solomon Kindley in Sunday’s match against the New England Patriots.

Though the difficult circumstances, Miami did something that the rival Coach Bill Bellichick always preaches. They did their job, from the coaching staff to the usually 2nd stringers getting some action.

Let’s start with the defense, which kept this game close the whole time, not allowing a single touchdown in this game, only allowing the New England Patriots to enter the red zone once, which turned into a field goal. In fact, they only had one play inside of the red zone, which came on the Nick Folk 36 yard field goal with 4:20 left in the 2nd Quarter to put New England up 6-0. That’s the only play they had inside the red zone. They also made sure to get the ball back to Tua and the offense by allowing New England to convert 22% of their 3rd Down Conversions, 22:34 of possession time, 4 field goals, 3 sacks (Baker, Sieler, and Ogbah), and a forced fumble by Xavien Howard and recovered by Elandon Roberts. It would have been nice if Brandon Jones forced fumble did not hit Christian Wilkins’ leg. Xavien Howard would have had a fumble recovery for a TD, etching his name as the Defensive Player of the Year, but the bouncing back and getting that forced fumble showed that Howard is more than just a ball-hawking corner in the NFL. The defense could get off the field when they needed to, and they were able to bend without breaking when the ball got past midfield. Miami’s defensive points per game now stand at 18.4, which is now 1st in the NFL, after Pittsburgh played Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

Now we go to the offense, who struggled in the first half, which is an understatement. Miami controlled the pace early on their second drive in the first quarter, taking 9:11 off the clock on 15 plays, only for Tua Tagovailoa to throw an interception. Not sure whether that was him trying to force a pass to Lynn Bowden Jr., or if he did not get it high enough in an attempt to throw it away. They had two 3-and-outs in the first half against a great New England defense, so we knew that this would be a defensive game. Here comes Miami again before the half, on an 11 play drive, controlling the pace by running the football, using names of Savon Ahmed and Lynn Bowden Jr. One play I really liked was the direct snap to Malcolm Perry for a first down; this was the start of Chan Gailey starting to get creative, helping his rookie quarterback. Unfortunately, that drive ended up in a missed field goal by Jason Sanders. However, despite being shutout in the first half, the offense adjusted, just as they did against Cincinnati and Kansas City. They did so in this game by scoring on their first drive, coming out of the half on a 9 play 57-yard drive, ending in a rushing touchdown by Savon Ahmed, with some involvement from Lynn Bowden Jr. and Matt Breida. The key play of that drive was the Tua QB keep for a 5 yard gain and a first down to keep the drive going.

The other two Miami touchdown drives were drives of 10+ plays, controlling the pace by having the ball for 37:26, which is about 63% of the time. Both offensive drives in the second half ended in Tua rushing in for Touchdowns.

When Miami went up 22-12, it felt like the dagger in this football game. Bill Belichick coached teams, despite them hurting, a lack of depth, and opt-outs, played hard. Miami made that one final stop with a sack by Emmanuel Ogbah on Cam Newton to end the game.

The Miami Dolphins got the job done; unfortunately, they did not get any help from other teams in Week 15, with Baltimore beating Jacksonville, Tennessee beating Detroit, Indianapolis beating Houston, and Cleveland beating the Giants. So Miami did not move up nor down. They did, however, Eliminate the Patriots from playoff contention. So here is how the AFC stands now: 1) Kansas City 2) Pittsburgh 3) Buffalo 4) Tennessee 5) Cleveland 6) Indianapolis 7) Miami. 2 teams stand behind Miami, Baltimore, and Las Vegas. This weekend’s game against Las Vegas is simple, beat them, and they’re eliminated. Las Vegas has to win out, while Miami can still drop one and still somehow make it (even though nobody wants it to get to that point). If Miami wins out, they’re in, but also, win in Vegas, and you get one other team out of your way while you are at it.

Miami will be facing a Las Vegas Raiders team next week, which will likely be without their starting quarterback Derek Carr. They will likely be facing former #2 overall pick Marcus Mariota, who can run, and we know how Miami has struggled with running Quarterbacks in the past. However, Las Vegas’ Defense gives up 30.1 points a game, 29th in the NFL. Miami was able to run all over the Patriots defense rushing for 250, Savon Ahmed leading the way with 122 of them; that’s what the lack of Wide Receiver bodies called for against New England, to give Tua that help and that the young Quarterback did not have to carry the team on his back. Tua will take the win, and it does not matter if he throws for 300+ and carries them or throw for less than 100 and the defense carries them; a win is a win. Miami, however, this Saturday Night against Vegas, might or might not get Devante Parker, Jakeem Grant, and Mike Gesicki back, but it is, in fact, a short week regardless. So less of a gap between games for those players to possibly heal and return against Las Vegas. I am sure, though, that Brian Flores will be coy all week on their status’ and we will find out the day of the game. If they can’t go, it seems that what the Miami Dolphins did Sunday with running the football might carry over to next Saturday Night in Primetime. This football team will be ready regardless of who suits up, especially knowing that they have to take care of their business before looking for outside help. Remember that if Miami wins out, they’re in the playoff regardless of Baltimore, Tennessee, Indianapolis, and Cleveland.

The Miami Dolphins will need to continue what Brian Flores’ former mentor Bill Belichick preaches, and that is to do their job.