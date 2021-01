This Day in Dolphins History: January 30, 1983, Miami loses Super Bowl XVII to Washington 27-17. The Dolphins had a 17-10 halftime lead and led the game 17-13 heading into the 4th quarter before Washington scored 14 points in the 4th quarter to win the game. The Dolphins only completed 4 passes the entire game. David Woodly was 4/14 for 97 yards passing, and 76 of those yards came on one play in the first quarter when Woodly hit Jimmy Cefalo for a 76-yard touchdown.