Aaron and Josh are back to officially kickoff the 2021 season with their first show in a couple of months. In this last episode before official 2021 team activities begin, they discuss the Dolphins’ recent signings of Shaquem Griffin, Cre’Von LeBlanc, and Carson Meier. They also discuss the latest news regarding Xavien Howard’s contract standoff, camp battles they are looking forward to, the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, and the story that never dies: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. Do they think the Dolphins should make a move? Do they think it’s time to put a fork in it? Find out as the boys kickoff the 2021 Miami Dolphins season on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

