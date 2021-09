In this week’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and Carter and Jorge are joined by Buffalo Bills Podcaster Vince Taylor from “Buffalo on the Brain” to talk about this Sunday’s AFC East match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. They also recap Miami’s Week 1 win over the Patriots and talk about the latest Dolphins injury news. All of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast which is now part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network.