Aaron and Josh are in the same room for the first time in a while to discuss the team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson and how it feels to them like a foolish decision from a front office standpoint and an even worse decision from a moral standpoint. They discuss what the implications could be and how they are struggling to reconcile their love of the Dolphins with the organization’s front office and ownership not only endorsing, but actively seeking a move for the player despite the numerous sexual misconduct accusations he faces.

After that, they briefly chat about the team’s upcoming game with the Atlanta Falcons.

https://www.rainn.org/

https://www.nsvrc.org/

