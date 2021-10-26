On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about the latest with the Deshaun Watson to Miami trade rumors as the Nov 2nd trade deadline is officially one week away. Mike dive’s into this from a different perspective in that what “IF” Miami doesn’t trade for Watson or Houston trades Watson to another team. What is the fallout then in South Florida with Tua-Flores-Grier-Ross and the Dolphins organization? If Grier and Flores stay in power in 2022 would they look to move on from Tua in the offseason? If Watson isn’t traded by Nov 2nd does the Watson to Miami trade rumors continue until the offseason? Would Tua want to stay in Miami after this year after the way he has been treated? Would Tua and his agent demand a trade out of Miami at some point after this season? Plus, Mike talks about what Jeff Darlington said last week on the Ryen Russillo podcast on this matter. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

