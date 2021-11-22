Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss yesterday’s Miami Dolphins New York Jets game. We talk about Tua’s game and what we’d like to see change, and what we really liked. We go through the players who impressed and a few who need to step it up. Let us know your thoughts.
We Beat The Stinkin Jets – Our Takes
Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss yesterday’s Miami Dolphins New York Jets game. We talk about Tua’s game and what we’d like to see change, and what we really liked. We go through the players who impressed and a few who need to step it up. Let us know your thoughts.