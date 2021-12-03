We have reached the pinnacle of the college football season. It is conference championship week! Mike had his worst week of the season going 2-5 while Tom went 4-3. Tons of big point spreads this weekend, but without further ado: Here are this weekend’s picks.

YEAR TO DATE: Mike 42-33-1 Tom 37-38-1

Mike’s Picks

Georgia -6.5 over Alabama

LOCK OF THE YEAR! Bet your house, your wife, your children, your 401K, any savings in the bank,…..bet it all on Georgia. This game will be over by half-time!

Oklahoma St -6 over Baylor

I think by the end of the night Saturday Okie St finds its way into the playoff. Baylor doesn’t impress me, give me the Cowboys to cover here.

Kent St -3.5 over Northern Illinois

Earlier this year they combined for 99 points and over 1,300+ yards of total offense. It won’t be that much of a high-scoring game but give me Kent St to win the MAC title.

Miami -6 over NY Giants

The Giants are the walking wounded and Miami is on a streak of beating up on bad quarterbacks. Enter Mike Glennon.

Miami/NY Giants UNDER 39.5

I don’t know how much the Giants will score and I don’t think Miami matches it’s 33 point output from last week.

Tampa Bay -11 over Atlanta

A huge gap in talent here, give me Brady over Ryan. I think TB is just going to pound the Falcons.

Tom’s Picks

Baylor @ Oklahoma St UNDER 46.5

These teams played at the beginning of October with Oklahoma St winning 24-14. The O/U in their previous meeting was 47. I can see this game going under again, as both defenses are ranked in the top 20. And it seems the Cowboys games trend under at a neutral site. Take the under

Cincinnati (-10.5) vs Houston

The Bearcats are playing for the College Football Playoff. They need to win convincingly to leave no doubt in the panels’ mind. In their previous 2 meetings, they have beat Houston by an average of 16.5. Desmond Ridder will look to get the job done and I think he does. Take Cincy giving 10.5.

Georgia (-6.5) vs Alabama

The Tide are here regardless but their last performance was something to be desired. Georgia has and will be the best team on the field on this day. I expect Georgia to turn the screws to a struggling Bama offense and win this game handily. Or at least one can hope. The #1 ranked defense in the country will carry Georgia to the #1 seed in the CFP

Miami (-6) vs New York Giants

Daniel Jones is out, the Giants are sputtering offensively. Insert Mike Glennon. He is a statue in the pocket at 2-15 over his last 17 starts. Dolphins’ defense should help win this game handily.

LA Rams (-13) vs Jacksonville

The Rams have to be pissed off. They have been sputtering recently and this is the perfect chance to get back on track vs a bad Jags team. This shouldn’t be close.

Patriots @ Bills UNDER 42.5

High winds, very good defenses. This game has the makings of going under and I am taking that route. Bills’ offense will be put to the test against the Patriots defense who has been absolutely lights out the last 6 games. This should be a defensive slugfest. Take the under.