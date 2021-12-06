Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the Dolphins 22-9 victory over the New York Giants. Like many Dolphins’ wins, it wasn’t particularly pretty, but it was methodical. After a very slow start to the season, the Dolphins now ride a five-game winning streak into the bye week. The trajectory of the team has shifted significantly and the team finds themselves on the fringes of the AFC playoff picture. Can they make a run? Can they win out? The guys discuss it on the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE