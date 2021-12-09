This Day in Dolphins History – December 9, 2019: A game that will forever be known as the “MIAMI MIRACLE” took place on this day in 2018. Miami was down by five points with seven seconds to go and Ryan Tannehill hit Kenny Stills over the middle on a pass, Stills lateraled the ball to the right side of the field to DeVante Parker at around midfield, Parker then tossed the ball to running back Kenyan Drake who ran 52 yards for a touchdown as time expired. The key moment during this play was offensive linemen Ted Larsen throwing a block on Patrick Chung which sprung Drake to get to the endzone. The Dolphins won the game 34-33. Ryan Tannehill was 14 for 19 for 265 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Tom Brady also threw three touchdowns and for 358 yards in the loss. Running back Frank Gore added 92 rushing yards on just 12 carries for the Dolphins helping them in securing this win as well.



