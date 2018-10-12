The good news: These defensive clips are quite promising!

The bad news: These offensive clips are a horror show!

As a die-hard Phins fan, I’m not sure which is worse: being blown out by our rivals (Patriots) or giving up a 14 point 4th Q lead in disastrous fashion to the Bengals? I prefer to not give that too much thought, it’s too depressing.

One big thought from the game: Tannehill let the pressure and moment get to him, thanks in part to multiple hits and hurries. OT Sam Young was an embarrassment. Why Gase never gave him help with a TE or RB will go down as one of life’s great mysteries

HIGHLIGHTS and LOWLIGHTS FROM THE RAIDERS GAME

(as usual, keep your sound on)

POSITIVES

Kenyan Drakes makes what is currently my favorite play of the season!

Jerome Baker is really coming along nicely, including a couple of sacks this week. Watch him fool Dalton on a pass play here:

And speaking of Baker, he was KEY in this Alonso interception:

You’d think at some point opposing offenses would stop trying to throw bubble screens at Fitzpatrick:

Remember those pick plays that hurt us so bad in previous games? Check out this improvement!

OTHER POSITIVES

Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor continue to impress, man these guys are a great combo!

This may not be popular, but after watching every snap this season multiple times, I can tell you Gore is better at reading and hitting holes than Drake. Drake, however, has the home-run ability Gore doesn’t. They’re a good combo.

Grant continues to make BIG plays on special teams

Rashad Jones being back makes a HUGE difference

Charles Harris has some good looking plays, nice to see that for a change

NEGATIVES

Ugh. How about the entire offense? Ok, not all of them, but most!

If you’re a sick person, or just like to torture yourself, feel free to watch this 14 minute montage of our OL getting dominated. Tannehill does deserve some of the criticism he gets, but even Brady wouldn’t be able to do much on some of these plays!

Oh, and if you want one play that pretty much sums up our offense right now, check this out:

There isn’t anything quite as polarizing as the Tannehill debate. Nobody can argue he’s currently playing poorly, but they can argue as to why. Some say he sucks (most seem to be saying this), others say his surrounding cast and/or coaching sucks. The following are 4-play videos that support each narrative:

For those who think Tannehill sucks, I give you 4 of his “sucky” plays from the Bengals game:

For those who support Tannehill, I give you 4 plays I like to call “What is he supposed to do?:

OTHER NEGATIVES

Gesicki continues to underwhelm in the pass game AND especially with his poor blocking. Our OL needs help and we need Derby back in a BIG way

Sam Young shouldn’t be on an NFL team let alone getting playing time for the Dolphins. Tunsil’s last play Sunday came at the end of the 3rd Q and Miami was winning 17-3. Tannehill had experienced some pressure at this point, but nothing like what was to come in the 4th thanks mainly to Sam Young. If Tunsil doesn’t go down, we win.

RANDOMNESS FROM THE GAME

There are plays “left on the field” after every game, but these two REALLY hurt last week as both would’ve been HUGE gains for Drake:

THIS WEEK VS THE BEARS

It’s all going to come down to three things:

How healthy our offensive line is Can our offensive line open up any holes and give Tannehill time?

Can Tannehill stay poised despite getting pressure

The Bears have the best defense in football and that’s bad for us coming in with one of the worst offenses and being really banged up. Our best hope is that both units “regress to the mean” a little and we keep it competitive. I just think we’re too banged up to come out of this one with a win.

Bears 24, Phins 10

Fins Up!

