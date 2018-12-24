Josh & Aaron are back to deal with the Dolphins being what they have so often been in the month of December in years past: eliminated from playoff contention. They briefly discuss the game against the Jaguars and look ahead to what moves might be in the Dolphins’ future as they look ahead to another offseason of attempting to climb out of the seemingly bottomless pit of mediocrity the Dolphins have been mired in for the past two decades. It’s a special Christmas Eve edition of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

