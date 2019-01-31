Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino was on the Dan Patrick Show from the Super Bowl. See what he had to say below.
Related Posts
Dolphins Need to Refocus on Team, Not on the Patriots
January 29, 2019
99 Problems (But A Coach Ain’t One)
January 6, 2019
Dolphins Top 10 Plays of 2018
January 13, 2019
Dolphins 2018 Team Report Card
January 23, 2019
Follow me on TwitterTweets by @DolphinsTalk
Like Us On Facebook
Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error
Error: (#4) Application request limit reached
Type: OAuthException
Code: 4
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 4
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.