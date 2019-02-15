On today’s show we talk about the Jacoby Brissett to Miami Dolphins trade rumors that are out there. Does this make sense for Miami? Does this make sense for the Colts? What would Miami have to part with to land Brissett? We cover it all from top to bottom. We also talk about Ricky Williams coming in 2nd place on Celebrity Big Brother and what this show did for Ricky Williams and his image. We close the show talking about Ryan Tannehill and what is his trade value now after the Joe Flacco trade.

