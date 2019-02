Perfectville hosts the hit new game show: Name. That. Band-Aid! The show where the Citizens Of Perfectville try to guess the veteran QB candidate that Miami should consider as their ‘band-aid’ for 2019, based on the clues Chris gives! Hooray!

Plus, Sam has a bizarrely satisfying experience in a hot tub in the desert, and the boys review the 2018 Miami Dolphins draft class with Boom or Bust.