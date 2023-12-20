We have a new show on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network, That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, hosted by Stephen D. Daniels, and today he is joined by Josh Moser of WSVN 7 South Florida. On today’s show, Stephen and Josh discuss Tyreek Hill’s ankle injury, if he will play this week vs the Cowboys, and his status for the rest of the regular season. They also discuss the record-breaking year Raheem Mostert is having and play a game of Stock Up/Stock Down with a few Miami Dolphins players in the wake of their big victory on Sunday. To close the show, they give their predictions on the Miami-Dallas game this weekend and how they see it playing out. All this and more is on this episode of That’s Another Miami Dolphins First Down Podcast, which is part of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST