Welcome to Perfectville: KICKERIFFIC

Welcome to Perfectville: KICKERIFFIC

Lots of veterans got served their walking papers this week, and the rumor is that more veterans are headed for the door, as well. Sam and Chris give their thoughts on the now former Miami Dolphins and who they are bummed to see play elsewhere next year.

Plus, the boys play another round of Name. That. Band-Aid! Can you guess which band-aid Chris is proposing be our starting QB for 2019? Play along with is clues and see if you can figure it out!

And finally, Sam and Chris talk kickers…again. Current kickers, former kickers, retired kickers. All kinds of kickers. So much so that we feel confident in saying that this is the most kickeriffic podcast of all-time. K-I-C-K-E-R-S, woooooooah KICKERS!

Archives