On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback and Miami Dolphins Legend Larry Csonka. They discuss how next week at Super Bowl 58, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dolphin’s 1973 Super Bowl team and Larry being the SB MVP in that game, he will deliver the Lombardi Trophy to the stage during the post-game festivities on the field. Larry tells us his memories of the 1973 season, being named Super Bowl MVP, as well as his thoughts on the current modern-day Miami Dolphins product and what he thinks Miami needs to do to get back to the Super Bowl. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

