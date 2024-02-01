On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Marisa talk about all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they discuss the new report regarding Vic Fangio leaving the Dolphins. Did Vic really want to leave? According to new reports, NO, and he was forced out. We then look at some of the candidates whom Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are interviewing regarding the opening defensive coordinator position. Do any of the names that have been linked to the job move the needle, and are they an upgrade to Vic Fangio? Can there be an upgrade to Vic Fangio, or will it be a downgrade no matter who we hire? To close out the show, we look at the Miami Dolphins wide receiver room and discuss whether they need to keep investing in this group even though they have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

