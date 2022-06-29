On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by Ross Tucker of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, CBS Sports, and Westwood One to talk about the 2022 Miami Dolphins. Ross shares his thoughts on the Dolphins’ acquisition of Tyreek Hill this offseason. Ross talks about what the Dolphins gave up for Tyreek Hill and why he thinks that Tyreek hosting a podcast may not be in the best interest of Tyreek and the Dolphins moving forward. Ross also shares his perspective about the move Connor Williams is making from guard to center and how challenging of a move that is for a veteran who has never played center before. Plus, what is the challenges for linemen moving to a zone-blocking scheme like Mike McDaniel is installing. All of this and more on this very special episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

