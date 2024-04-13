On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Jason Sarney to discuss all of the news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. To open the show, the guys discuss Terron Armstead’s appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this past Thursday and some of his comments about Mike McDaniel and Tua. He stated that Mike McDaniel cries a lot and is a very emotional man, as well as how Tua grew as a leader this past year and, at times, put Tyreek Hill in his place, which Armstead liked to see. Then, Mike and Jason talk about the possibilities Miami has in Rounds 1 and 2, not which players to take but which positions to target, and with needs at offensive line, wide receiver, defensive end, and tackle, as well as safety, what position group cannot be ignored by Miami in the first two rounds, and which position group are they ok to ignore and not feel worried. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

