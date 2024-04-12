Dolphins Prospect Profile of Michigan DT Kris Jenkins

By now, it’s well known the Dolphins have brought in several scrap-heap defensive tackles for camp competition. Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency makes finding a “replacement” no easy task. Wilkins had a career year in 2023 and helped Miami to a franchise record 56 sacks while anchoring a top-7 rushing defense in yards against. The Dolphins will need to account for his production. Those linemen signed in the off-season are more Raekwon Davis replacements.

The Draft has a candidate in Michigan’s Kris Jenkins. A fine second-round option fit for taking over the role Wilkins had. The Wolverine is a National Champion heading into his Draft year, as was Wilkins in 2019 with Clemson. Wilkins was selected 13th overall that year. In three straight years following Wilkins, Miami general manager Chris Grier picked NCAA champions in their Drafts. Grier did not do so in 2023, but perhaps in 2024’s Draft, he could return to selecting championship pedigree. The Wolverines could have a dozen or so players drafted, and with Miami’s six picks, that’s a solid match Grier could go with a Michigan man at some point.

Relative Athleticism Score (RAS)

Kris Jenkins is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 181 out of 1668 DT from 1987 to 2024. Pro day pending.https://t.co/lAsdiJX7NX pic.twitter.com/yEA8YoRkmF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 20, 2024

Jenkins scored 8.92 out of 10 in Relative Athleticism Score (RAS). Created by Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network, RAS helps evaluate overall athleticism by combining all measurables into one numerical score. Since the stat was created in 1987, Jenkins ranked 181st out of 1,668 defensive tackles measured. He showed elite speed at the position, running a top-6, 4.91 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He ranked sixth in Athleticism Score at 83 and fifth in Total Score at 75.

Mirror Images?

Jenkins is 6’3” and 299 pounds, similar in height yet slightly lighter than Wilkins. He is a great finisher, following runners and chasing down quarterbacks. He plays well within the gaps and comes into the NFL with more run-stopping skills than his pass-rushing. Jenkins has a solid foundation to work on his overall set of pass-rushing moves. Also similar to Wilkins is his quickness and movement, which are deceptive to his size. Bruce Feldman put him on his “Freaks List.” Jim Harbaugh even called him the “mutant of all mutants.”

Jenkins’ father was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle in the NFL. A team captain on a championship squad while being named Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference and a Third-team Associated Press All-American. He finished his championship season with 37 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Jenkins isn’t a first-round pick but could be an ideal selection at #55 for Miami.