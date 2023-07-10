Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, on his highly rated WFAN morning radio show, stated that free agent running back Dalvin Cook currently has a $7 million contract offer from the Minnesota Vikings on the table. Even though the Vikings released him, they are interested in bringing Cook back and have sent a deal to him.

According to Boomer, Cook is using the Jets as leverage to get more money out of Miami, and Cook would like to sign with the Dolphins.

Boomer Esiason says Dalvin Cook has a $7 mill contract offer from Minnesota currently on the table. He believes Cook is using the Jets for leverage to get more $$ out of Miami. (Boomer incorrectly says Cook's agent is Rosenhaus). #FinsUp #TakeFlight #Skol pic.twitter.com/Kym8hLNQP2 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) July 10, 2023

Minnesota released Cook on June 9th. In 2022 Cook played 17 games, ran for 1173 yards, and 8 rushing touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.