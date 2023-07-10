Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports that Zach Thomas has selected his former head coach and the man responsible for drafting him, Jimmy Johnson as the person who will present him in early August when Zach is enshrined to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Johnson breaking the news to Zach Thomas that he is going into the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/hVLCSdOQDM — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) February 10, 2023

Johnson also presented Jason Taylor when he was enshrined into the Hall of Fame back in 2017. Per the Outkick article by Armando, induction speeches this year are limited to 10-12 minutes. Per Zach,

“It’s hard to hit everybody,” Thomas said. “I’m going to reach out to certain people. There will be certain people that don’t get their name thrown out there, but I’m going to write them when I have the time.”

Thomas will obviously be mentioning his family. And that’s when his speech is likely to be most emotional.

“I definitely don’t want to be tearing up,” he said, “but when I talk about family, I might be tearing up a little bit.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony is on August 5th in Canton, Ohio.