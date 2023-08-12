As the Miami Dolphins gear up for their first pre-season game this Friday, the intensity of training camp has shifted from grueling two-a-day practices to the anticipation of evaluating talent under game conditions. With the 2023 NFL season on the horizon, several players who were poised to make significant strides have found themselves heading in the opposite direction. As the clock ticks closer to kick-off, the question looms: can these players turn their trajectories around before the official season begins?

Among the names that have dominated training camp discussions, Noah Igbinoghene’s performance has raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons. Despite entering his fourth year, the cornerback hasn’t shown the anticipated growth that fans were hoping for. While some were cautiously optimistic about his progression under the guidance of Vic Fangio, Igbinoghene’s journey toward improvement has encountered a few bumps in the road.

However, it is important to note that Igbinoghene wasn’t the player with the highest expectations attached to him entering camp. While fans yearned for a breakout, the consensus wasn’t overly optimistic about his immediate impact.

The spotlight now shifts to Emmanuel Ogbah, a player who boasts one of the team’s highest salaries. The defensive front, which Vic Fangio surely salivates over, has seen Ogbah’s position shift within camp. From being an edge rusher, he is now lining up on the defensive front, sparking concerns and curiosity among fans.

The move might be linked to addressing depth issues at the defensive tackle position. Ogbah’s versatility could offer the Dolphins more strategic options, allowing him to transition from an edge rusher to a down defensive lineman next to the likes of Wilkins, Sieler, or Davis.

While Ogbah’s change in role has stirred discussion, it hasn’t yet ignited worry. His inclusion on this list doesn’t reflect skepticism about his overall contributions. Despite his current trajectory not aligning with initial expectations, Ogbah is still expected to be a significant presence in the Dolphins’ defensive scheme. However, the reality remains that this could be his final year in Miami, with his salary potentially posing a challenge to the team’s financial landscape.

As the pre-season opener approaches, the fate of these players hangs in the balance. The gridiron narrative will soon reveal whether these Dolphins can reverse their fortunes and emerge as key players or if the training camp struggles will continue to cast shadows over their prospects in the 2023 season.