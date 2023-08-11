Expectations this season are certainly high for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare for their first true test tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. Granted, it is unlikely that the starters will play much, if at all. But that brings up an extremely important component that is a must-have for the season to succeed. No, it’s not Tua. It’s not Coach McDaniel, Coach Fangio, offense, defense, or special teams. The answer is quality depth.

Unfortunately, there really is no escape from injuries during the long and arduous NFL season. Every team must deal with them, and the degree of quality depth often decides whether a season is a success or a failure. The Dolphins are already down Jalen Ramsey, a HUGE loss in the secondary. They were already without Nik Needham. NFL teams are no dummies. Xavien Howard will see a few balls his way if the Fins’ secondary depth is vulnerable. This will be something to watch for tonight’s game. Can the backups step up and play reasonably well?

The Fins have now invested in two number-one draft picks, Noah Igbinoghene and Cam Smith. Igbo has not been able to cover consistently and has often been a target of opposing teams. The newly drafted Smith has looked good in practice. Maybe secondary coach Sam Madison can raise each’s level. Kader Kohou, Justin Bethel, and Keion Crossen must continue improving. And can Eli Apple show his number one draft pick talent that has not materialized so far in his career? How will the backup safeties play? Do we have any potential there, or will they be liabilities? Again, this is something to keep a sharp eye on tonight.

The offensive line is another key area of depth and a previous weakness. Starters on Miami’s offensive line have been in and out of the lineup like musical chairs. Can they solidify the Guard and Tackle spots? Can Austin Jackson or Liam Eichenberg play with any consistency? Beyond Left Tackle Terron Armstead, every other line position is really a question mark. Does newly acquired Isaiah Wynn step up and play like a true starter? How do the backups play against Atlanta? If there are injuries to the starters, can the backups be relied upon to step in and protect Tua? Another point of emphasis tonight.

The Fins are deep at Wide Receiver, Running Back, Defensive Line, and Linebacker, but the back-ups will get plenty of playing time. Will the Fins get any reliable help from this core of draftees or Free Agents? It was doomsday when starters went down in prior years, and depth failed them. Let’s hope this season, beginning tonight, is a march toward marked improvement. An improvement that’s much needed if all the pre-season hype and accolades are to come to fruition.