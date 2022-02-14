In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about Mike McDaniel’s first week, some of the changes to the coaching staff, and what we can expect X and O wise from the new coach. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.



