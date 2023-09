Mike McDaniel is a diabolical genius. After completely turning around Tua Tagovailoa’s career with his innovative offensive scheme, he ran into a slight hiccup in week 14 against Brandon Staley last season. So, what do all great NFL coaches do? They solve the problem, with new and innovative answers. This week’s episode uses the coaches all 22 to analyze Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel’s brilliant offensive scheme.