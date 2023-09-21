Tua Tagovailoa has been revealed as the 10th Most Hyped Up Quarterback in the NFL so far this season! Tua ranks number 10 regarding the most positive reaction on Twitter – with a 22.1% positive rating, the 10th most in the NFL!
BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.
Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Positive Rating
|Negative Rating
|Amount of posts
|1
|Jordan Love
|33.40%
|10.50%
|89937
|2
|Jared Goff
|33.20%
|13.10%
|29310
|3
|Trevor Lawrence
|28.90%
|13.40%
|19494
|4
|Brock Purdy
|28.40%
|11.80%
|41663
|5
|Matthew Stafford
|28.20%
|8.70%
|16194
|6
|Russell Wilson
|26.90%
|18.30%
|18716
|7
|Anthony Ricahrdson
|26.00%
|15.40%
|54300
|8
|Joshua Dobbs
|25.00%
|14.20%
|7,811
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|22.40%
|16.60%
|26193
|10
|Tua Tagovailoa
|22.10%
|18.80%
|85643
|11
|Sam Howell
|22.10%
|14.20%
|19010
|12
|Joe Burrow
|22.00%
|14%
|131699
|13
|C.J. Stroud
|22%
|12.60%
|36746
|14
|Geno Smith
|21.70%
|13.70%
|14682
|15
|Dak Prescott
|21.20%
|19.40%
|40267
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|20.80%
|20.60%
|30023
|17
|Desmond Ridder
|20.10%
|19.10%
|13278
|18
|Bryce Young
|20.00%
|19.10%
|24136
|19
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|19%
|10.80%
|12587
|20
|Lamar Jackson
|17.80%
|17.20%
|54321
|21
|Mac Jones
|17.70%
|21.40%
|88360
|22
|Derek Carr
|16.70%
|16.50%
|23669
|23
|Patrick Mahomes
|16.40%
|18.40%
|124410
|24
|Daniel Jones
|16.10%
|21.40%
|62925
|25
|Josh Allen
|15.60%
|26.70%
|147581
|26
|Justin Fields
|15.50%
|28.70%
|63189
|27
|Zach Wilson
|14.70%
|26.40%
|113769
|28
|Jalen Hurts
|14.70%
|25.50%
|65785
|29
|Kenny Pickett
|12.90%
|22.20%
|26249
|30
|Justin Herbert
|12.50%
|17.30%
|28715
|31
|Ryan Tannehill
|11.70%
|25.80%
|8015
|32
|Deshaun Watson
|10.80%
|27.10%
|80404
Here is a list of the QBs that have the most negative ratings when getting mentioned in social media posts since the start of the season:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Negative Rating
|Positive Rating
|Amount of posts
|1
|Justin Fields
|28.70%
|15.50%
|63189
|2
|Deshaun Watson
|27.10%
|10.80%
|80404
|3
|Josh Allen
|26.70%
|15.60%
|147581
|4
|Zach Wilson
|26.40%
|14.70%
|113769
|5
|Ryan Tannehill
|25.80%
|11.70%
|8015
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|25.50%
|14.70%
|65785
|7
|Kenny Pickett
|22.20%
|12.90%
|26249
|8
|Mac Jones
|21.40%
|17.70%
|88360
|9
|Daniel Jones
|21.40%
|16.10%
|62925
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|20.60%
|20.80%
|30023
|11
|Dak Prescott
|19.40%
|21.20%
|40267
|12
|Desmond Ridder
|19.10%
|20.10%
|13278
|13
|Bryce Young
|19.10%
|20.00%
|24136
|14
|Tua Tagovailoa
|18.80%
|22.10%
|85643