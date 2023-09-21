Tua Tagovailoa has been revealed as the 10th Most Hyped Up Quarterback in the NFL so far this season! Tua ranks number 10 regarding the most positive reaction on Twitter – with a 22.1% positive rating, the 10th most in the NFL!

BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.

Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media:

Rank Player Name Positive Rating Negative Rating Amount of posts 1 Jordan Love 33.40% 10.50% 89937 2 Jared Goff 33.20% 13.10% 29310 3 Trevor Lawrence 28.90% 13.40% 19494 4 Brock Purdy 28.40% 11.80% 41663 5 Matthew Stafford 28.20% 8.70% 16194 6 Russell Wilson 26.90% 18.30% 18716 7 Anthony Ricahrdson 26.00% 15.40% 54300 8 Joshua Dobbs 25.00% 14.20% 7,811 9 Baker Mayfield 22.40% 16.60% 26193 10 Tua Tagovailoa 22.10% 18.80% 85643 11 Sam Howell 22.10% 14.20% 19010 12 Joe Burrow 22.00% 14% 131699 13 C.J. Stroud 22% 12.60% 36746 14 Geno Smith 21.70% 13.70% 14682 15 Dak Prescott 21.20% 19.40% 40267 16 Kirk Cousins 20.80% 20.60% 30023 17 Desmond Ridder 20.10% 19.10% 13278 18 Bryce Young 20.00% 19.10% 24136 19 Jimmy Garoppolo 19% 10.80% 12587 20 Lamar Jackson 17.80% 17.20% 54321 21 Mac Jones 17.70% 21.40% 88360 22 Derek Carr 16.70% 16.50% 23669 23 Patrick Mahomes 16.40% 18.40% 124410 24 Daniel Jones 16.10% 21.40% 62925 25 Josh Allen 15.60% 26.70% 147581 26 Justin Fields 15.50% 28.70% 63189 27 Zach Wilson 14.70% 26.40% 113769 28 Jalen Hurts 14.70% 25.50% 65785 29 Kenny Pickett 12.90% 22.20% 26249 30 Justin Herbert 12.50% 17.30% 28715 31 Ryan Tannehill 11.70% 25.80% 8015 32 Deshaun Watson 10.80% 27.10% 80404

Here is a list of the QBs that have the most negative ratings when getting mentioned in social media posts since the start of the season: