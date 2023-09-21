Tua Tagovailoa has been revealed as the 10th Most Hyped Up Quarterback in the NFL so far this season! Tua ranks number 10 regarding the most positive reaction on Twitter – with a 22.1% positive rating, the 10th most in the NFL!

BetCarolina.com has researched the most hyped Quarterbacks on social media, using the tool Linkfluence to gather the positive and negative sentiment ratings of all posts made about each quarterback since the season started.

Here is the complete table of all NFL QB’s ranked by positivity rating on social media:

Rank Player Name Positive Rating Negative Rating Amount of posts
1 Jordan Love 33.40% 10.50% 89937
2 Jared Goff 33.20% 13.10% 29310
3 Trevor Lawrence 28.90% 13.40% 19494
4 Brock Purdy 28.40% 11.80% 41663
5 Matthew Stafford 28.20% 8.70% 16194
6 Russell Wilson 26.90% 18.30% 18716
7 Anthony Ricahrdson 26.00% 15.40% 54300
8 Joshua Dobbs 25.00% 14.20% 7,811
9 Baker Mayfield 22.40% 16.60% 26193
10 Tua Tagovailoa 22.10% 18.80% 85643
11 Sam Howell 22.10% 14.20% 19010
12 Joe Burrow 22.00% 14% 131699
13 C.J. Stroud 22% 12.60% 36746
14 Geno Smith 21.70% 13.70% 14682
15 Dak Prescott 21.20% 19.40% 40267
16 Kirk Cousins 20.80% 20.60% 30023
17 Desmond Ridder 20.10% 19.10% 13278
18 Bryce Young 20.00% 19.10% 24136
19 Jimmy Garoppolo 19% 10.80% 12587
20 Lamar Jackson 17.80% 17.20% 54321
21 Mac Jones 17.70% 21.40% 88360
22 Derek Carr 16.70% 16.50% 23669
23 Patrick Mahomes 16.40% 18.40% 124410
24 Daniel Jones 16.10% 21.40% 62925
25 Josh Allen 15.60% 26.70% 147581
26 Justin Fields 15.50% 28.70% 63189
27 Zach Wilson 14.70% 26.40% 113769
28 Jalen Hurts 14.70% 25.50% 65785
29 Kenny Pickett 12.90% 22.20% 26249
30 Justin Herbert 12.50% 17.30% 28715
31 Ryan Tannehill 11.70% 25.80% 8015
32 Deshaun Watson 10.80% 27.10% 80404

Here is a list of the QBs that have the most negative ratings when getting mentioned in social media posts since the start of the season:

Rank Player Name Negative Rating Positive Rating Amount of posts
1 Justin Fields 28.70% 15.50% 63189
2 Deshaun Watson 27.10% 10.80% 80404
3 Josh Allen 26.70% 15.60% 147581
4 Zach Wilson 26.40% 14.70% 113769
5 Ryan Tannehill 25.80% 11.70% 8015
6 Jalen Hurts 25.50% 14.70% 65785
7 Kenny Pickett 22.20% 12.90% 26249
8 Mac Jones 21.40% 17.70% 88360
9 Daniel Jones 21.40% 16.10% 62925
10 Kirk Cousins 20.60% 20.80% 30023
11 Dak Prescott 19.40% 21.20% 40267
12 Desmond Ridder 19.10% 20.10% 13278
13 Bryce Young 19.10% 20.00% 24136
14 Tua Tagovailoa 18.80% 22.10% 85643