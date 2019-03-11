The Miami Dolphins lost a key part of their offensive line Monday night when free agent right tackle Ja’Wuan James agreed to terms to a contract with the Denver Broncos. Per Adam Schefter its for 5 years $52 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Former Dolpins’ OT JaWuan James intends to sign a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Denver Broncos, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

This leaves the Miami Dolphins with only one quality returning starter to their offensive line in 2019 (Laremy Tunsil) and opens up the Dolphins possibly taking an offensive linemen in round 1 with pick #13 overall. More on this story on the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE